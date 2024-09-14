Navcoin (NAV) Trading Up 11% Over Last Week

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 14th. Navcoin has a total market cap of $2.59 million and $3,911.32 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Navcoin has traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.65 or 0.00074141 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00020532 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00007046 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000108 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,762.45 or 0.39456479 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

