Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 180,011 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 170,416 shares.The stock last traded at $53.85 and had previously closed at $53.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Navios Maritime Partners

Navios Maritime Partners Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.97.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The shipping company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.22. Navios Maritime Partners had a net margin of 30.28% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $342.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Navios Maritime Partners L.P. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Navios Maritime Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Navios Maritime Partners’s payout ratio is 1.51%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Navios Maritime Partners

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Navios Maritime Partners by 30,700.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,232 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners in the first quarter worth $241,000. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in Navios Maritime Partners in the first quarter worth $361,000. Tactive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Navios Maritime Partners during the first quarter valued at $442,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $452,000. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Navios Maritime Partners Company Profile

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of liquid and dry cargo commodities, including crude oil, refined petroleum, chemicals, iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizer, and containers, as well as charters its vessels under short, medium, and longer-term charters.

Featured Articles

