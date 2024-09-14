Net One Systems Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NONEF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Net One Systems Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NONEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 133,300 shares, an increase of 248.0% from the August 15th total of 38,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Net One Systems Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NONEF remained flat at $13.64 during trading on Friday. Net One Systems has a 12 month low of $13.64 and a 12 month high of $16.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.64.

About Net One Systems

Net One Systems Co, Ltd. provides information platform solutions and services in Japan. The company offers information and communications technology, and virtual desktop infrastructure solutions. It also provides telecommunication networks, such as carrier Ethernet, IP/MPLS networks, mobile network infrastructure, and SDN/NFV for telecom operators; and installation planning, operational support, and computer network system optimization.

