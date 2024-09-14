Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Up 0.7%

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $694.22 and last traded at $685.96. 734,832 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 3,755,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $681.47.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NFLX. StockNews.com cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 7th. Argus increased their price objective on Netflix from $660.00 to $767.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $659.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $725.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $685.29.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.37, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $660.00 and a 200-day moving average of $637.34.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.29 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $614.44, for a total value of $785,254.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,043,019.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $614.44, for a total value of $785,254.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,043,019.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 43,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.07, for a total transaction of $30,059,312.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 95,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,299,132.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,798 shares of company stock valued at $129,552,672 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Lazari Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 3.2% in the second quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,931 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,894,000. NCP Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. NCP Inc. now owns 10,491 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $7,080,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Brown Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,201,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 19,522 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,175,000 after buying an additional 8,550 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.



Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

