NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) Sets New 1-Year High at $19.06

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.06 and last traded at $19.06, with a volume of 69658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.93.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th.

NETGEAR Trading Up 5.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $629.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.82.

In related news, Director Thomas H. Waechter sold 2,500 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,306,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTGR. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 72.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 622,936 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,820,000 after purchasing an additional 261,705 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in NETGEAR by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,896,492 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,246,000 after buying an additional 247,162 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in NETGEAR by 137.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 353,893 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,415,000 after buying an additional 204,734 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NETGEAR during the 4th quarter worth about $1,713,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,513,785 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,642,000 after acquiring an additional 105,994 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NETGEAR, Inc provides connectivity solutions the Americas; Europe, the Middle East, Africa; and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and NETGEAR for Business. The Connected Home segment offers Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi mesh systems, Wi-Fi hotspots, digital displays, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi range extenders, powerline adapters, and Wi-Fi network adapters; and provides value-added service offerings, including security and privacy, technical support, and parental controls.

