Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0584 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $8.07. 106,325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,629. Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $8.24.

Get Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund alerts:

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.