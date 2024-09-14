Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:NBXG)

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:NBXG opened at 12.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of 12.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of 12.14. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund has a 12 month low of 9.31 and a 12 month high of 13.43.

About Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NBXG) is a newly organized, non-diversified, limited term closed-end management investment company focused on next generation mobile network connectivity and technology.

The Fund’s investment strategy focuses on equity securities issued by U.S.

