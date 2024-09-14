NewMarket Co. (NEU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $2.50 on October 1st

NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 2.50 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.

NewMarket has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years.

NewMarket Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:NEU opened at $557.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $549.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $563.93. NewMarket has a fifty-two week low of $436.90 and a fifty-two week high of $650.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.50.

Insider Activity at NewMarket

NewMarket ( NYSE:NEU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $11.63 earnings per share for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The company had revenue of $710.23 million during the quarter.

In other NewMarket news, CAO Bruce R. Hazelgrove III sold 1,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.31, for a total value of $691,273.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,862.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 20.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised NewMarket from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

