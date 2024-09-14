NEXON Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NEXOF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

NEXON Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NEXOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 947,800 shares, a decline of 27.1% from the August 15th total of 1,300,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 185.8 days.

NEXON Stock Performance

Shares of NEXOF stock opened at $18.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.53. NEXON has a 12 month low of $15.78 and a 12 month high of $21.58.

About NEXON

NEXON Co, Ltd. produces, develops, and services PC online and mobile games. It operates through five segments: Japan, Korea, China, North America, and Others. The company’s PC online game titles include MapleStory, Dungeon & Fighter, and EA SPORTS FIFA ONLINE 4. The company was formerly known as NEXON Japan Co, Ltd.

