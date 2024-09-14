NEXON Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NEXOF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

NEXON Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NEXOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 947,800 shares, a decline of 27.1% from the August 15th total of 1,300,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 185.8 days.
NEXON Stock Performance
Shares of NEXOF stock opened at $18.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.53. NEXON has a 12 month low of $15.78 and a 12 month high of $21.58.
About NEXON
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than NEXON
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Kroger Stock is a Win-Win for Buy-and-Hold Investors
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/9 – 9/13
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Dividend Stocks to Buy Now for High Yield
Receive News & Ratings for NEXON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.