NEXON Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NEXOY) Short Interest Update

NEXON Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NEXOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 31.0% from the August 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
NEXON Price Performance
OTCMKTS:NEXOY traded down C$0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$18.85. 2,680 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,747. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$20.10 and its 200 day moving average price is C$18.06. NEXON has a 12-month low of C$14.73 and a 12-month high of C$22.49.
NEXON Company Profile
