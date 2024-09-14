NEXON Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NEXOY) Short Interest Update

NEXON Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NEXOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 31.0% from the August 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NEXON Price Performance

OTCMKTS:NEXOY traded down C$0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$18.85. 2,680 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,747. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$20.10 and its 200 day moving average price is C$18.06. NEXON has a 12-month low of C$14.73 and a 12-month high of C$22.49.

NEXON Company Profile

NEXON Co, Ltd. produces, develops, and services PC online and mobile games. It operates through five segments: Japan, Korea, China, North America, and Others. The company's PC online game titles include MapleStory, Dungeon & Fighter, and EA SPORTS FIFA ONLINE 4. The company was formerly known as NEXON Japan Co, Ltd.

