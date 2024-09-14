Nichols (LON:NICL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,046.93

Nichols plc (LON:NICL – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,046.93 ($13.69) and traded as high as GBX 1,145 ($14.97). Nichols shares last traded at GBX 1,145 ($14.97), with a volume of 16,338 shares.

Nichols Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,122.81 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,048.34. The firm has a market cap of £403.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,245.10 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Nichols Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a GBX 69.70 ($0.91) dividend. This is an increase from Nichols’s previous dividend of $15.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.97%. Nichols’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,078.43%.

Nichols Company Profile

Nichols plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in supply of soft drinks to the retail, wholesale, catering, licensed, and leisure industries in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Still and Carbonate. It offers still, cordial, carbonated, post-mix, and frozen drinks under the Vimto, Feel Good, Levi Roots, Starslush, ICEE, SLUSH OUPPiE, CocaCola, Coke, pepsi, IRN BRU, Old Jamaica, Ocean Spray, FRYST, DOUWE EGBERTS, and Sunkist brands.

