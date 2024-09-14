Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Short Interest Update

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a growth of 881.3% from the August 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 288,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Norsk Hydro ASA Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:NHYDY traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.51. 267,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,740. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.91. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $6.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.53.
Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 0.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Analysis on Norsk Hydro ASA
About Norsk Hydro ASA
Norsk Hydro ASA engages in the power production, bauxite extraction, alumina refining, aluminium smelting, and recycling activities; and provision of extruded solutions worldwide. It operates through Hydro Bauxite & Alumina, Hydro Aluminium Metal, Hydro Metal Markets, Hydro Extrusions, and Hydro Energy segments.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Norsk Hydro ASA
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Kroger Stock is a Win-Win for Buy-and-Hold Investors
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/9 – 9/13
Receive News & Ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.