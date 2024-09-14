Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Short Interest Update

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a growth of 881.3% from the August 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 288,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Norsk Hydro ASA Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:NHYDY traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.51. 267,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,740. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.91. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $6.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.53.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 0.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Norsk Hydro ASA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th.

About Norsk Hydro ASA

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in the power production, bauxite extraction, alumina refining, aluminium smelting, and recycling activities; and provision of extruded solutions worldwide. It operates through Hydro Bauxite & Alumina, Hydro Aluminium Metal, Hydro Metal Markets, Hydro Extrusions, and Hydro Energy segments.

