NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (TSE:NWH)

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NWH – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NWH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.61). The company had revenue of C$119.14 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Peter Aghar bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$166,761.00.

Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd.

