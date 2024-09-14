NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (TSE:NWH)

Posted by on Sep 14th, 2024

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NWHGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NWHGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.61). The company had revenue of C$119.14 million for the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Peter Aghar bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$166,761.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

See Also

Dividend History for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NWH)

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.