NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE) Sets New 52-Week High at $55.59

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $55.59 and last traded at $55.58, with a volume of 104809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NWE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut NorthWestern Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays increased their target price on NorthWestern Energy Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on NorthWestern Energy Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.88.

NorthWestern Energy Group Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.01 and a 200 day moving average of $51.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $319.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.40 million. NorthWestern Energy Group had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NorthWestern Energy Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. NorthWestern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.50%.

Insider Activity at NorthWestern Energy Group

In other news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total transaction of $35,720.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,593.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 12.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 396,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,840,000 after purchasing an additional 105,845 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after buying an additional 4,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 7,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

About NorthWestern Energy Group

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

