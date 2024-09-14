Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Shares Gap Down to $12.29

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.29, but opened at $11.75. Novavax shares last traded at $11.22, with a volume of 1,118,062 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NVAX shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of Novavax in a report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Novavax from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Novavax from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.80.

Get Novavax alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Novavax

Novavax Trading Up 14.2 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 2.04.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $415.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.57 million. Novavax’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James F. Young sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $105,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,198.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novavax

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Novavax by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 861,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,135,000 after acquiring an additional 280,381 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Novavax by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 634,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 199,771 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Novavax by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,611,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,737,000 after purchasing an additional 619,370 shares during the period. Finally, Pennant Investors LP acquired a new stake in Novavax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000. 53.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novavax Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.