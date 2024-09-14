Nucor Co. (NUE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.54 on November 8th

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.54 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, November 8th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%.

Nucor has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 51 years. Nucor has a dividend payout ratio of 19.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Nucor to earn $11.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.3%.

Nucor Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NUE opened at $143.59 on Friday. Nucor has a one year low of $133.42 and a one year high of $203.00. The company has a market cap of $34.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.37. Nucor had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Nucor will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on NUE shares. Argus upgraded shares of Nucor to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $174.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nucor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $187.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In other Nucor news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 8,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,379,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,847,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

See Also

