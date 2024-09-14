Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) Short Interest Down 32.8% in August

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100,100 shares, a drop of 32.8% from the August 15th total of 148,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,019,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 24,787,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,969 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,951,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,365,000 after purchasing an additional 93,985 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,431,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,745,000 after purchasing an additional 333,279 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,118,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,905,000 after purchasing an additional 47,387 shares during the period. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 909,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,008,000 after buying an additional 59,800 shares during the period.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

NEA traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.83. The stock had a trading volume of 967,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,280. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.20. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.20 and a 52 week high of $11.84.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.073 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.40%.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

