Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) Short Interest Down 25.4% in August

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, a decrease of 25.4% from the August 15th total of 42,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:NMI opened at $10.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.08 and a 200-day moving average of $9.61. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $8.30 and a one year high of $10.30.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Municipal Income Fund

About Nuveen Municipal Income Fund

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund stock. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. ( NYSE:NMI Free Report ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000. Rothschild Investment LLC owned 0.50% of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.57% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations issued by state and local government authorities.

