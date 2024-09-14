Nuwellis, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUWE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Nuwellis, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUWE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 106,200 shares, a decline of 32.2% from the August 15th total of 156,700 shares. Approximately 9.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 424,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Nuwellis Trading Down 4.2 %

NASDAQ:NUWE traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.36. 516,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,214. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.66. Nuwellis has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $63.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.42.

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($18.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($9.49) by ($9.36). The company had revenue of $2.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 million. Nuwellis had a negative return on equity of 1,716.60% and a negative net margin of 232.24%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nuwellis will post -9.91 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NUWE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital raised shares of Nuwellis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Nuwellis in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

About Nuwellis

Nuwellis, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medical devices used in ultrafiltration therapy. The company's products are the Aquadex FlexFlow and Aquadex SmartFlow systems, which are indicated for the treatment of patients suffering from fluid overload who have failed diuretics.

