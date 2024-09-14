NXM Price Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. During the last seven days, NXM has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. NXM has a total market cap of $376.09 million and approximately $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NXM token can currently be bought for approximately $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00009544 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,690.45 or 0.99886565 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00013456 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00007899 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007424 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000063 BTC.

About NXM

NXM (NXM) is a token. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io.

Buying and Selling NXM

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

