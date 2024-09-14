O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 5,006 Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Camtek by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Camtek by 1.5% during the second quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Camtek by 3.4% during the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 7,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Camtek by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Camtek by 5.2% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 10,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Capmk raised Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Camtek from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Camtek in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Camtek from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Camtek from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Camtek has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.57.

Camtek stock opened at $81.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Camtek Ltd. has a 12-month low of $48.50 and a 12-month high of $140.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.30 and a 200 day moving average of $95.80.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Camtek had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The firm had revenue of $102.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Camtek Ltd. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

