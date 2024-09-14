O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 5,216 On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONON. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in ON by 1.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in ON by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 16,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in ON by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in ON by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in ON by 24.0% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ONON opened at $48.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.50, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.24. On Holding AG has a 1-year low of $23.41 and a 1-year high of $49.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.89.

ON ( NYSE:ONON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). ON had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $627.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that On Holding AG will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of ON to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ON from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on ON from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. HSBC began coverage on ON in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on ON from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.16.

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products worldwide. The company offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities, and tennis. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores.

