O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 15,820 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,820 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $10,677,000. Netflix makes up about 5.0% of O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. M&G Plc acquired a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at $9,682,000. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd lifted its position in Netflix by 24.4% during the first quarter. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd now owns 250,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $155,185,000 after buying an additional 49,000 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $9,513,000. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 25,351 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $12,343,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,700,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NFLX. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Netflix from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Netflix from $707.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $725.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $685.29.

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total transaction of $12,499,565.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $19,128,159.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 1,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $704.81, for a total value of $966,999.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total transaction of $12,499,565.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,128,159.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 196,798 shares of company stock valued at $129,552,672. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $697.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $299.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.37, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $344.73 and a 12 month high of $711.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $660.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $637.34.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

