O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Invests $2.34 Million in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,140 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,000. Abercrombie & Fitch comprises about 1.1% of O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Matrix Trust Co purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 315 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 242.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 531 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the second quarter valued at approximately $195,000.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Samir Desai sold 19,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total value of $2,501,225.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,109.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Samir Desai sold 19,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total transaction of $2,501,225.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,676,109.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Helen Mccluskey sold 3,500 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total transaction of $487,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,470 shares in the company, valued at $5,222,568.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,541 shares of company stock worth $4,310,256. Corporate insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Up 3.3 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $142.03 on Friday. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 52 week low of $49.24 and a 52 week high of $196.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $152.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.50.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ANF. UBS Group cut their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $193.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Argus downgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Abercrombie & Fitch

About Abercrombie & Fitch

(Free Report)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.