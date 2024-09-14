O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Invests $2.34 Million in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,140 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,000. Abercrombie & Fitch comprises about 1.1% of O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Matrix Trust Co purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 315 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 242.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 531 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the second quarter valued at approximately $195,000.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Samir Desai sold 19,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total value of $2,501,225.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,109.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Samir Desai sold 19,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total transaction of $2,501,225.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,676,109.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Helen Mccluskey sold 3,500 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total transaction of $487,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,470 shares in the company, valued at $5,222,568.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,541 shares of company stock worth $4,310,256. Corporate insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.
Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Up 3.3 %
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently issued reports on ANF. UBS Group cut their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $193.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Argus downgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.57.
About Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.
