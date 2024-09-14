O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 70,952 Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 70,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,433,000. Hims & Hers Health comprises approximately 0.7% of O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Hims & Hers Health by 6.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 679.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 281,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hims & Hers Health stock opened at $16.57 on Friday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.65 and a 1-year high of $25.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,657.00 and a beta of 1.05.

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $315.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 188,888 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total transaction of $2,750,209.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,502 shares in the company, valued at $487,789.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 188,888 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total value of $2,750,209.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,789.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 11,546 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total value of $256,436.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,142.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 753,292 shares of company stock valued at $13,557,329. Insiders own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on HIMS. Citigroup cut shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Imperial Capital downgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.86.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

