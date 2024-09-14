Oasys (OAS) Price Down 1.4% This Week

Oasys (OAS) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. Oasys has a total market capitalization of $113.85 million and approximately $3.07 million worth of Oasys was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Oasys has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. One Oasys token can currently be bought for about $0.0405 or 0.00000067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Oasys Profile

Oasys’ genesis date was October 17th, 2022. Oasys’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,813,833,147 tokens. Oasys’ official website is www.oasys.games. Oasys’ official Twitter account is @oasys_games. The official message board for Oasys is medium.com/@oasys.

Buying and Selling Oasys

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasys (OAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Oasys has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,813,026,571.4664726 in circulation. The last known price of Oasys is 0.040242 USD and is down -0.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $3,711,987.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.oasys.games/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasys directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasys should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasys using one of the exchanges listed above.

