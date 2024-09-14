Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Trading Up 1%

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) traded up 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $51.18 and last traded at $51.15. 2,861,208 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 8,501,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OXY has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.27.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on OXY

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.57. The company has a market capitalization of $46.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 16.62% and a return on equity of 17.91%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 19,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $697,125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 165,681,578 shares in the company, valued at $5,923,116,413.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 19,500,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $697,125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,681,578 shares in the company, valued at $5,923,116,413.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 334,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.75 per share, for a total transaction of $19,984,044.75. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 255,281,524 shares in the company, valued at $15,253,071,059. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Occidental Petroleum

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 243,715,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,552,271,000 after purchasing an additional 19,586,612 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,707,555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $233,687,000 after buying an additional 532,318 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,661,231 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $104,707,000 after buying an additional 277,462 shares during the last quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,433,000. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 53.1% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,450,064 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $91,398,000 after acquiring an additional 503,173 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.