Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Director Sells $75,702.00 in Stock

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) Director Karen H. Beachy sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total value of $75,702.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,229 shares in the company, valued at $647,573.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of OII stock opened at $23.20 on Friday. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.67 and a twelve month high of $30.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 2.35.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.09). Oceaneering International had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $668.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on OII shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Oceaneering International from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Oceaneering International in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OII. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Oceaneering International by 0.7% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 66,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Oceaneering International by 0.4% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Oceaneering International by 2.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 5.4% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 12,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 15,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

