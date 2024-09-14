Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 41,625 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 24.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 212,378 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,625 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $16,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 50,910 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,888,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,932 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156 shares during the period. First National Advisers LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $989,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 39,427 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Piper Sandler upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.83.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $299,916.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,682.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $299,916.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,682.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,054 shares in the company, valued at $7,057,327.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks stock opened at $98.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.39 and a 200-day moving average of $83.99. The company has a market cap of $111.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.96. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $71.55 and a one year high of $107.66.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

