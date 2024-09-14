Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,357,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 214,802 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $24,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 80.8% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 71.2% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Kenvue during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Kenvue from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on Kenvue from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Kenvue from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Kenvue in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Kenvue from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.44.

Kenvue Stock Performance

NYSE KVUE opened at $23.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.81. Kenvue Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.67 and a 1-year high of $23.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This is an increase from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.13%.

Kenvue Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

