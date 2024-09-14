Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 389,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,981 shares during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S comprises 0.7% of Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $55,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at $25,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 0.2 %

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $137.00 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $86.96 and a fifty-two week high of $148.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $614.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.24, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.87.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.91 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.86% and a return on equity of 87.43%. Equities research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.5126 per share. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVO has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.17.

Read Our Latest Report on NVO

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.