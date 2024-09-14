Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 20,540 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,540 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $22,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Airbnb by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Airbnb by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 9,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 1.0% during the second quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. now owns 7,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 55.0% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 5.0% during the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABNB shares. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $151.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $143.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.45.

Airbnb Stock Up 0.3 %

Airbnb stock opened at $117.75 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.38 and a 1-year high of $170.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). Airbnb had a net margin of 46.11% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total transaction of $71,364.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 198,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,579,141.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 115,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $17,155,441.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,029,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,933,863.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total transaction of $71,364.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 198,244 shares in the company, valued at $23,579,141.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 449,932 shares of company stock valued at $67,352,949 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Featured Stories

