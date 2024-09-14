Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 19,444 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 19,444 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $16,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 189.8% in the second quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 27,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,646,000 after buying an additional 18,185 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 50,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,291,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 44.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.9% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 323,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,252,000 after acquiring an additional 9,263 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.44, for a total transaction of $2,114,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,820,409.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $237.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.88. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.33 and a 1 year high of $242.89. The company has a market capitalization of $54.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.62.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.35 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.19 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 31.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.05.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

