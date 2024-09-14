Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 446 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 0.27% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $8,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 2,085.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 251.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IIPR shares. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Up 1.8 %

IIPR opened at $129.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 18.06 and a current ratio of 18.06. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.08 and a fifty-two week high of $129.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $119.46 and its 200 day moving average is $109.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 1.35.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $79.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.18 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 52.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Innovative Industrial Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

