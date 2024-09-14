Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 674 Shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of First Trust Water ETF worth $6,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Water ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $729,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $279,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FIW opened at $105.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 0.99. First Trust Water ETF has a 1 year low of $77.11 and a 1 year high of $108.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.20.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

