Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Decreases Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,711 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 999 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $9,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Gladstone Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,869,000. SWP Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $28,107,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,355 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 80,280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,846,000 after buying an additional 5,405 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $304.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $292.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $289.87. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $214.53 and a 1-year high of $306.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $83.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.61.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $293.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $315.06.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

