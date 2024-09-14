Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Stock Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 319,249 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 0.05% of Ares Capital worth $6,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 232,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after purchasing an additional 7,445 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 53,186 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,492,247 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $72,778,000 after purchasing an additional 273,025 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 4,171.4% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 192,341 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after purchasing an additional 187,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 720,252 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,010,000 after buying an additional 11,180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Price Performance

NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $20.37 on Friday. Ares Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $18.55 and a 52-week high of $21.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.76.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The investment management company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $755.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.27 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 59.76% and a return on equity of 12.24%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on ARCC. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group upgraded Ares Capital to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. JMP Securities increased their price target on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Compass Point raised Ares Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.71.

Ares Capital Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

