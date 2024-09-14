Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $10.06 Million Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 547 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $10,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,048,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,207,683,000 after buying an additional 187,847 shares during the period. Swedbank AB increased its position in Xylem by 1.0% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,436,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $330,527,000 after purchasing an additional 25,308 shares during the period. Mirova US LLC raised its holdings in Xylem by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 1,876,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,526,000 after purchasing an additional 36,013 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at about $198,207,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of Xylem by 1,503.7% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,649,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,685,000 after buying an additional 1,547,043 shares during the period. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XYL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Xylem from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Xylem from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on Xylem from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Xylem from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.54.

Xylem Trading Down 0.1 %

XYL opened at $130.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.59 and a 12 month high of $146.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.89.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.25%.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

