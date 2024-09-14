Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $8.05 Million Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,001 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 110,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,070,000 after purchasing an additional 51,846 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 72,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,949,000 after buying an additional 25,674 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,902,000. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,487,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,073,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,051,000 after acquiring an additional 4,482 shares in the last quarter. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

SHY stock opened at $83.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.80. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.62 and a 1 year high of $83.17. The stock has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a PE ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.2883 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.