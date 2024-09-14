Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,504 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $7,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 129.8% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 114.1% in the first quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000.

JEPI opened at $58.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $51.38 and a 12 month high of $58.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.28 and a 200 day moving average of $56.91.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

