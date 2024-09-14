Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,875 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $7,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 709 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Stryker by 24.9% in the second quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,641 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in Stryker by 1.4% in the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 12,225 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,160,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 1,065.9% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 114,329 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,901,000 after purchasing an additional 104,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth $1,363,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $6,660,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,716. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Stryker news, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,495. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $6,660,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,716. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 210,600 shares of company stock valued at $68,330,400. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on SYK shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $392.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $374.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Stryker from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Stryker from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Stryker in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $405.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.58.

Stryker Price Performance

Stryker stock opened at $370.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $342.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $342.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.91. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $249.98 and a 12-month high of $374.24.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 22.89%. Stryker’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 36.53%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

