Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $10,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in AutoZone in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in AutoZone during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 92.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $3,116.82 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,375.35 and a 52 week high of $3,256.37. The company has a market capitalization of $53.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,085.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,009.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AZO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,465.00 to $3,340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on AutoZone from $3,278.00 to $3,275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $2,600.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on AutoZone from $3,420.00 to $3,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,024.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,112.71.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AZO

AutoZone Company Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.