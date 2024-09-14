Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $10,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in AutoZone in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in AutoZone during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 92.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
AutoZone Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $3,116.82 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,375.35 and a 52 week high of $3,256.37. The company has a market capitalization of $53.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,085.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,009.85.
AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.
