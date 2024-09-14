Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target Raised to $175.00

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by KeyCorp from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Argus increased their target price on Oracle from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com cut Oracle from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Oracle from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $159.68.

Get Oracle alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ORCL

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL opened at $162.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.90. Oracle has a 12-month low of $99.26 and a 12-month high of $173.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.67, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 171.38% and a net margin of 20.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Oracle will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total transaction of $2,068,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,010,030.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total transaction of $2,068,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,010,030.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total value of $34,042,967.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,626,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,042,045.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,862,500 shares of company stock valued at $266,776,624. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Oracle

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 153.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,947 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 7,230 shares during the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,951 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $359,000. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $290,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oracle

(Get Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.