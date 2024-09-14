Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target Raised to $200.00 at Guggenheim

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Guggenheim from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ORCL. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Oracle from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Oracle from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus boosted their target price on Oracle from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $159.68.

Get Oracle alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ORCL

Oracle Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:ORCL opened at $162.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $446.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.67, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.90. Oracle has a 1 year low of $99.26 and a 1 year high of $173.93.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.23 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 171.38% and a net margin of 20.40%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oracle will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total transaction of $34,042,967.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,626,764 shares in the company, valued at $379,042,045.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total value of $34,042,967.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,626,764 shares in the company, valued at $379,042,045.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.69, for a total transaction of $161,651,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,145,732,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,630,281,802.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,862,500 shares of company stock worth $266,776,624. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oracle

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 5.8% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,141,000. Lazari Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,867 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,127,000. Finally, Creekside Partners acquired a new position in Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.