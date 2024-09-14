Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) Position Cut by Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,013 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,518 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Orange were worth $190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Orange by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,642,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,777,000 after purchasing an additional 620,438 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Orange by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,042,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,412,000 after acquiring an additional 60,606 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Orange by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 909,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,661,000 after acquiring an additional 155,549 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Orange by 16.6% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 310,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 44,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Orange by 14.1% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 266,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 32,940 shares during the period.

Orange Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ORAN opened at $12.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.94. Orange S.A. has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $12.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORAN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Orange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Orange in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, New Street Research raised Orange to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.08.

About Orange

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. The company operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; Orange business; Totem; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

Further Reading

