Ordinals (ORDI) 1-Day Volume Tops $78.05 Million

Ordinals (ORDI) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. Ordinals has a market capitalization of $692.30 million and approximately $78.05 million worth of Ordinals was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ordinals token can currently be bought for approximately $32.97 or 0.00055104 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ordinals has traded up 15.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Ordinals

Ordinals’ total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. Ordinals’ official website is ordinals.com.

Ordinals Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ORDI (ORDI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ordinals – BRC20 platform. ORDI has a current supply of 21,000,000. The last known price of ORDI is 33.22210245 USD and is up 8.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 191 active market(s) with $119,619,874.13 traded over the last 24 hours.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ordinals directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ordinals should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ordinals using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

