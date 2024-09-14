Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVF) Short Interest Down 24.9% in August

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 822,800 shares, a drop of 24.9% from the August 15th total of 1,095,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8,228.0 days.

Shares of OROVF stock opened at $14.00 on Friday. Orient Overseas has a one year low of $14.00 and a one year high of $14.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.31 and its 200 day moving average is $15.67.

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, North and South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers supply chain management services; and containerised shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, and Intra-Asia/Australasia trades.

