Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVF) Short Interest Down 24.9% in August

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 822,800 shares, a drop of 24.9% from the August 15th total of 1,095,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8,228.0 days.
Orient Overseas (International) Price Performance
Shares of OROVF stock opened at $14.00 on Friday. Orient Overseas has a one year low of $14.00 and a one year high of $14.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.31 and its 200 day moving average is $15.67.
About Orient Overseas (International)
