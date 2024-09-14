OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Truist Financial reissued a hold rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down from $35.00) on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

NASDAQ KIDS opened at $32.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $781.50 million, a PE ratio of -34.29 and a beta of 1.18. OrthoPediatrics has a 1-year low of $23.10 and a 1-year high of $36.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.10.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $52.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.40 million. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 5.44% and a negative net margin of 14.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that OrthoPediatrics will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other OrthoPediatrics news, General Counsel Daniel J. Gerritzen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $293,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 77,304 shares in the company, valued at $2,265,007.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 31.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the fourth quarter worth about $579,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,628,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,952,000 after buying an additional 25,337 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,283,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the fourth quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 413,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,448,000 after acquiring an additional 26,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, engages in designing, developing, and marketing anatomically appropriate implants, instruments, and specialized braces for children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers pediatric trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

