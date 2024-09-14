Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.17.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Oscar Health from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Baird R W upgraded Oscar Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Oscar Health in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Oscar Health alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on OSCR

Oscar Health Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of OSCR stock opened at $21.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.33. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of -54.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 40.95 and a beta of 1.61. Oscar Health has a 1 year low of $4.72 and a 1 year high of $23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. Oscar Health had a return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 0.25%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Oscar Health will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Oscar Health

In related news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 16,793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total transaction of $286,488.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 392,607 shares in the company, valued at $6,697,875.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 16,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total transaction of $286,488.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 392,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,697,875.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mario Schlosser sold 3,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total transaction of $57,532.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,906.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 169,569 shares of company stock valued at $3,007,069. 25.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Oscar Health in the second quarter worth $78,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Oscar Health during the second quarter worth about $93,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Oscar Health by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Finally, Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oscar Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Oscar Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oscar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oscar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.