Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $28.00 target price on the stock.

OSCR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America reissued a neutral rating and issued a $21.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Oscar Health from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Oscar Health to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $24.17.

Get Oscar Health alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Oscar Health

Oscar Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OSCR opened at $21.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of -54.00, a P/E/G ratio of 40.95 and a beta of 1.61. Oscar Health has a twelve month low of $4.72 and a twelve month high of $23.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.33.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Oscar Health had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 1.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Oscar Health will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Oscar Health

In related news, CFO Richard Scott Blackley sold 68,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $1,240,914.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 884,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,906,991.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Oscar Health news, insider Mario Schlosser sold 3,198 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total transaction of $57,532.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,906.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Scott Blackley sold 68,978 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total transaction of $1,240,914.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 884,213 shares in the company, valued at $15,906,991.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 169,569 shares of company stock valued at $3,007,069 over the last three months. 25.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,071,000. Symmetry Peak Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $488,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the first quarter worth approximately $4,117,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 32.9% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,046,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,368,000 after purchasing an additional 507,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 195,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 81,800 shares during the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oscar Health

(Get Free Report)

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oscar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oscar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.